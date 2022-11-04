Last week she became the first artist to simultaneously debut atop the singles and albums charts since Eminem did so with Godzilla (single) and Music To Be Murdered By (album) in 2020. This week Taylor Swift is in a league of her own, becoming the first artist in chart history to retain both titles a week after simultaneous debuts atop the lists.

All of which should, logically, lead you to conclude that Anti-Hero is the No.1 single for the second ...