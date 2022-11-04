Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Taylor Swift doubles down on chart dominance

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 4th 2022 at 5:50PM

Last week she became the first artist to simultaneously debut atop the singles and albums charts since Eminem did so with Godzilla (single) and Music To Be Murdered By (album) in 2020. This week Taylor Swift is in a league of her own, becoming the first artist in chart history to retain both titles a week after simultaneous debuts atop the lists.

All of which should, logically, lead you to conclude that Anti-Hero is the No.1 single for the second ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022