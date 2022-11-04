Taylor Swift debuting at No.1 on the album chart is a common occurrence – she’s done it nine times in the last 10 years – but Taylor Swift remaining at No.1 for a second week is a rarity.

She did it in 2020, when Folklore clung to the summit for three weeks, and does it for the second time this week, with Midnights much too strong for the chasing pack, although its consumption is down 76.47% week-on-week at 48,113 units. ...