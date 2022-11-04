Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Taylor Swift finishes ahead of The Beatles with Midnights still at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 4th 2022 at 5:45PM

Taylor Swift debuting at No.1 on the album chart is a common occurrence – she’s done it nine times in the last 10 years – but Taylor Swift remaining at No.1 for a second week is a rarity. 

She did it in 2020, when Folklore clung to the summit for three weeks, and does it for the second time this week, with Midnights much too strong for the chasing pack, although its consumption is down 76.47% week-on-week at 48,113 units. ...

