Charts analysis: Taylor Swift holds off double challenge from The Beatles

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 17th 2023 at 6:00PM

Considerably in arrears to The Beatles’ newly refreshed compilations 1962-1966 and 1967-1970 in the first of the week’s sales flashes, Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) ate away at their lead as the week progressed and emerges victorious to spend its third straight week at No.1.

The first album to spend more than two consecutive weeks at No.1 since Adele’s 30 racked up five in a row from debut at the end of 2021, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) does so on ...

