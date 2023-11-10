Ending a run of 22 weeks in which there was a new No.1, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift successfully defends its chart title, completing a second consecutive week at the summit on consumption of 23,561 units (3,878 CDs, 2,809 vinyl albums, one cassette, 579 digital downloads and 16,295 sales-equivalent streams).

The 40th new album to reach No.1 in 2023, it is only the third to remain at the apex on its second week, emulating Ed Sheeran’s Subtract and Lewis ...