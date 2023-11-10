Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Taylor Swift is the first artist in 22 weeks to hold on at albums summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 10th 2023 at 5:55PM

Ending a run of 22 weeks in which there was a new No.1, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift successfully defends its chart title, completing a second consecutive week at the summit on consumption of 23,561 units (3,878 CDs, 2,809 vinyl albums, one cassette, 579 digital downloads and 16,295 sales-equivalent streams).

The 40th new album to reach No.1 in 2023, it is only the third to remain at the apex on its second week, emulating Ed Sheeran’s Subtract and Lewis ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023