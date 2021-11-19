Swift by name, swift by nature: Taylor Swift racks up her fourth No.1 album of the 2020s, with Red (Taylor’s Version) – a considerably expanded remake of her fourth album and very first No.1 in 2012 – opening atop the chart on first week consumption of 72,319 units, including 45,338 CDs and 7,086 quadruple vinyl box sets.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is Swift’s fourth No.1 album in a mere 476 days, beating the previous record of 518 days set by The ...