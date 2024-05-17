Resuming at No.1 despite its consumption falling for the third straight week, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) is the third of 12 No.1 albums by Taylor Swift to climb back to the summit after being dethroned.

Emulating 2020 set Evermore and 2022’s Midnights, TTPD does so with consumption falling just 6.76% week-on-week to 29,740 units as her Eras tour rolls into Europe – 1,837 CDs, 1,313 vinyl albums. 15 cassettes, 429 digital downloads and 26,146 sales-equivalent streams.

In so doing, ...