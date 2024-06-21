As her Eras tour continues – she’s at Wembley Stadium tonight – Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), is No.1 for the fourth week in a row, and seventh time in nine weeks.

It does so despite consumption dipping 50.90% week-on-week to 17,648 units, the lowest of its career to date by some distance. With sales of 1,352 CDs, 817 vinyl albums, seven cassettes, 439 digital downloads and 15,033 sales-equivalent streams in the last week, it has ...