Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Taylor Swift's albums reign continues as Wembley Stadium run begins

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 21st 2024 at 5:30PM

As her Eras tour continues – she’s at Wembley Stadium tonight – Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), is No.1 for the fourth week in a row, and seventh time in nine weeks.

It does so despite consumption dipping 50.90% week-on-week to 17,648 units, the lowest of its career to date by some distance. With sales of 1,352 CDs, 817 vinyl albums, seven cassettes, 439 digital downloads and 15,033 sales-equivalent streams in the last week, it has ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024