Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Taylor Swift's Midnights holds steady at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 13th 2023 at 5:15PM

Midnights is No.1 for the second week in a row, and fifth time in all for Taylor Swift, thus drawing level with Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Adele’s 30 at the top of the list of albums by female soloists with most weeks at No.1 in the 2020s, although it is still a week behind the overall 2020s leader, Harry’s House, which has spent six weeks at the summit for Harry Styles.

Securing Swift’s 12th week at No.1 in the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023