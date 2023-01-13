Midnights is No.1 for the second week in a row, and fifth time in all for Taylor Swift, thus drawing level with Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Adele’s 30 at the top of the list of albums by female soloists with most weeks at No.1 in the 2020s, although it is still a week behind the overall 2020s leader, Harry’s House, which has spent six weeks at the summit for Harry Styles.

