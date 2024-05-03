Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department goes platinum in second week at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 3rd 2024 at 5:45PM

Eleven new albums debut on the Top 75 this week but none of them is strong enough to unseat The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), which secures an easy second week at No.1 for Taylor Swift on consumption of 49,698 units. It now has sales to date of 319,789.

Selling 4,694 CDs, 3,224 vinyl albums, 35 cassettes, 1,174 digital downloads and achieving 40,571 sales-equivalent streams in its latest frame, TTPD draws 18.36% of its total from sales and 81.64% from streaming, ...

