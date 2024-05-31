Boosted by the release last Friday (May 24) of a new CD variant adding previously unreleased bonus track The Manuscript, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) returns to No.1 for Taylor Swift.

Also given impetus by the approach of the UK leg of her Eras tour – which starts a week today (June 7) in Edinburgh – TTPD increased consumption week-on-week for the first time, surging 62.41% to 40,636 units. No.1 for the fourth time in six weeks, its latest tally ...