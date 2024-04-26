Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department tops 270,000 sales and outsells Top 75 LPs

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 26th 2024 at 6:00PM

Swift’s Swiftest: Exploding to a No.1 debut on consumption of 270,091 units, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) is off to the fastest start of any album for more than seven years, and the fastest of Taylor Swift’s career.

Securing the best opening of the 2020s, it opens 32.07% above Swift’s own personal best hitherto which came in 2022, with her last album of new material, Midnights, debuted with 204,501 sales. The last album to make a bigger first impression ...

