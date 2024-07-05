Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Taylor Swift's TTPD rebounds for eighth week at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 5th 2024 at 5:20PM

Despite Dua Lipa’s spirited attempt to wrest control of the album chart, Taylor Swift returns to pole position with The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD).

Never lower than No.2 in its 11-week run on the chart thus far, TTPD is No.1 for the eighth time, albeit with consumption dipping 17.73% week-on-week to 14,017 units – its lowest level yet, and the lowest for any No.1 since Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent topped with 8,513 sales in the ...

