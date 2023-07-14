Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Taylor Swift scores 10th No.1 album in 11 years

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 14th 2023 at 5:04PM

Swift by name, Swift by nature: Once again proving how aptronymous her surname is, Taylor Swift races to her 10th No.1 album in less than 11 years with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

With first week pure sales of 43,535 copies (16,783 CDs, 22,777 vinyl albums, 1,012 cassettes, 2,963 digital downloads) bolstered by 23,578 sales-equivalent streams, its overall consumption tally of 67,112 units is the third highest in the 28 weeks that have thus far elapsed in 2023, behind only ...

