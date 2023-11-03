Eleven years to the week since she first topped the album chart, Taylor Swift scores her 11th No.1 with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) racing to the summit on first week sales of 184,965 copies.

Comprising 75,672 CDs, 61,791 vinyl albums, 1,460 cassettes, 3,892 digital downloads and 42,150 sales-equivalent streams, that is the highest weekly sale of any album since her own last studio album of new material, Midnights, sold 204,501 copies a year ago last week.

It is the fourth ...