Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Taylor Swift scores 11th No.1 album with huge sales for 1989 (Taylor's Version)

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 3rd 2023 at 6:00PM

Eleven years to the week since she first topped the album chart, Taylor Swift scores her 11th No.1 with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) racing to the summit on first week sales of 184,965 copies.

Comprising 75,672 CDs, 61,791 vinyl albums, 1,460 cassettes, 3,892 digital downloads and 42,150 sales-equivalent streams, that is the highest weekly sale of any album since her own last studio album of new material, Midnights, sold 204,501 copies a year ago last week. 

It is the fourth ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023