Taylor Swift simultaneously registers her 12th No.1 album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), and fourth No.1 single, with lead track Fortnight (feat. Post Malone). It is her third chart double.

Far out pacing the chasing pack – including all 30 of the other tracks on the album – Fortnight enjoys a terrific first week, achieving consumption of 93,451 units (1,534 digital downloads, 91,917 sales-equivalent streams), the highest figure for a No.1 single this year. It is also the highest of ...