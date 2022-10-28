Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Taylor Swift scores ninth consecutive No.1 with huge sales for Midnights

by Alan Jones
Friday, Oct 28th 2022 at 5:45PM

Something had to give this week, with the biggest head-to-head between new releases for nearly 11 years, with Taylor Swift’s Midnights looking to become her ninth No.1 in succession and in total, while Arctic Monkeys were looking to extend their career-long record of debuting at No.1 with every album to seven with The Car.

Both achieved spectacular first weeks but Swift was comfortably the winner, with Midnights dashing to 204,501 sales – the highest for any album since Adele’s 30 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022