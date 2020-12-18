It was the final pleasant surprise that 2020 had in store for us. Taylor Swift's news that upon completion of her Folklore project she simply kept going and recorded yet another full album of mellow folk-inspired tracks blindsided us all. This naturally means American singer is top of the charts once more, the initially digital-only Evermore album making suitably festive mincemeat of its more physically accessible rivals. The 15-track collection posts 27,532 download and streamed sales in its first week ...