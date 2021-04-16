Exactly 12 years and one month since the original charted at No.5, Taylor Swift's note-for-note re-recording of her second album Fearless obliterates her nearest competition, meaning we have yet another new No.1 album. The extraordinary circumstances of its creation mean that Fearless (Taylor's Version) has a uniqueness all of its own but it is also rare example of an album whose consumption is spread in equal measure across all market sectors. Its physical and streaming sales accumulate almost identical totals ...