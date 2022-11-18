Anti-Hero is No.1 for the fourth week in a row for Taylor Swift albeit with consumption slipping 9.86% week-on-week to 51,851 units (2,031 digital downloads, 49,820 sales-equivalent streams).

Having itself spent four weeks at No.1 prior to being dethroned by Anti-Hero, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ Unholy has been Swift’s runner-up throughout, and is fading slower, with its consumption in the latest frame of 45,571 units being 12.11% less than Anti-Hero, which it trailed by 17.61% only a week ago. ...