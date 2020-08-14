With the wind in her (physical) sales, Taylor Swift enjoys what is for her an unprecedented third consecutive week at the top of the charts with Folklore as the album posts a further 15,539 sales. Such has been the frantic rate of turnover at the top of the albums chart this year, we haven't had a three week No.1 record since last Christmas – Rod Stewart's You're In My Heart the last album to endure this long at the summit.

