Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Taylor Swift starts 2023 with a fourth week at summit for Midnights

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 6th 2023 at 5:30PM

In the top three continuously since its release, Midnights spends the fourth of its 11 chart weeks at No.1, rebounding from No.2 for Taylor Swift as former incumbent Michael Buble’s Christmas makes its customary dramatic exit falling right out of the Top 200, with consumption off 96.51% at 698 units.

Now Swift’s longest running No.1 – passing 2020’s Folklore, which spent three weeks in pole position – Midnights sold a further 2,155 copies on CD, 1,432 on vinyl, 16 on ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023