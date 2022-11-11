Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Taylor Swift tops 70th anniversary singles rundown

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 11th 2022 at 5:55PM

Seventy years to the week since Al Martino topped the inaugural UK singles chart – or ‘Record Hit Parade’ as compilers New Musical Express referred to it at the time – the 1,404th No.1, Anti-Hero, spends its third straight week at the summit for Taylor Swift on consumption of 57,525 units (2,445 digital downloads, 55,080 sales-equivalent streams). It was helped by a new mix, featuring co-writer and co-producer Jack Antonoff, from the band Bleachers.

Swift’s runner-up, as it has been ...

