Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Taylor Swift tops albums chart as Eras Tour reaches UK

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 7th 2024 at 6:00PM

For the fifth time in seven weeks since its release, and the second week in a row, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) is No.1 for Taylor Swift.  

Thus matching 2022 release Midnights as the Swift album with most weeks at the summit, TTPD’s latest triumph coincides with the eagerly-awaited UK leg of her Eras tour, which starts today (June 7) in Edinburgh. However, without the impetus of a new CD variant, which boosted it last week, consumption of TTPD falls ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024