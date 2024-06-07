For the fifth time in seven weeks since its release, and the second week in a row, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) is No.1 for Taylor Swift.

Thus matching 2022 release Midnights as the Swift album with most weeks at the summit, TTPD’s latest triumph coincides with the eagerly-awaited UK leg of her Eras tour, which starts today (June 7) in Edinburgh. However, without the impetus of a new CD variant, which boosted it last week, consumption of TTPD falls ...