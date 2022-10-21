The 1975 maintain their 100% strike rate on the albums chart, with their fifth studio effort, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, debuting at No.1, just as its four predecessors did.

First week consumption of 40,962 units – the highest for any album for seven weeks, and more than the rest of the Top 5 combined - is 19.61% higher than the 34,245 copies that immediate predecessor, Notes On A Conditional Form, sold on debut in May 2020, and also ...