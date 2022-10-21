Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: The 1975 score fifth consecutive No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Oct 21st 2022 at 5:30PM

The 1975 maintain their 100% strike rate on the albums chart, with their fifth studio effort, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, debuting at No.1, just as its four predecessors did.

First week consumption of 40,962 units – the highest for any album for seven weeks, and more than the rest of the Top 5 combined - is 19.61% higher than the 34,245 copies that immediate predecessor, Notes On A Conditional Form, sold on debut in May 2020, and also ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022