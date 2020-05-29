Two hot acts, two much in-demand new releases, but ultimately only one runaway winner.

Debuting at the top of the charts by the comfortable margin of some 6,763 sales is Notes On A Conditional Form, the fourth studio album by The 1975. It means they maintain their 100% albums chart record, their previous three studio works all having made similarly instantaneous journeys to the top of the charts upon release. Ever-diminishing sales returns are naturally a sign of the ...