Beatlemania returns!: After debuting last week at No.42 on 10 hours of digital sales and streaming, Now And Then jumps decisively to No.1 for The Beatles this week on consumption of 78,168 units.

That’s the highest weekly sale achieved by any track for 22 weeks, and comprises 18,738 CDs, 19,358 7-inch vinyl singles, 8,523 digital downloads and 31,549 sales-equivalent streams. That’s the highest sale achieved by a 7-inch single in a week since Kantar (Miilward Brown) took over chart compilation ...