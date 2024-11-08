More than 32 years after their only previous No.1 album, The Cure return emphatically to the top of the chart with their 14th studio release and first for 16 years, Songs Of A Lost World.

Outselling the rest of the top five combined, with a stellar opening frame of 51,362 sales (19,838 CDs, 23,182 vinyl albums, 1,219 cassettes, 4,546 digital downloads and 2,577 sales-equivalent streams), Songs Of A Lost World is the 15th different album to be No.1 in as ...