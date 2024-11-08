Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: The Cure score first No.1 album in more than three decades with huge sales

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 8th 2024 at 6:00PM

More than 32 years after their only previous No.1 album, The Cure return emphatically to the top of the chart with their 14th studio release and first for 16 years, Songs Of A Lost World.

Outselling the rest of the top five combined, with a stellar opening frame of 51,362 sales (19,838 CDs, 23,182 vinyl albums, 1,219 cassettes, 4,546 digital downloads and 2,577 sales-equivalent streams), Songs Of A Lost World is the 15th different album to be No.1 in as ...

