The Killers murder the opposition, with new compilation, Rebel Diamonds racing to a No.1 debut on consumption of 25,360 units (16,487 CDs, 5,588 vinyl albums, 474 digital downloads and 2,811 sales-equivalent streams).

The Las Vegas quartet’s second compilation – following 2013 No.5 album Direct Hits – it includes 20 tracks, with at least one from each of their studio albums, and a trio of new recordings, specifically Boy, Your Side Of Town and Spirit.

Rebel Diamonds is The Killers’ eighth ...