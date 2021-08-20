Maintaining the incredible 100% career strike rate for both group and lead singer, The Killers' seventh studio album Pressure Machine duly becomes their seventh No.1 as it debuts with style at the top of the charts. After topping the 50,000 mark with the first week sale of their last two albums, the American group experience a halving of demand for their latest work, but the 25,110 sale of Pressure Machine is still a comfortable 150% more than its nearest ...