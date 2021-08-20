Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: The Killers score seventh No.1 album

by James Masterton
Friday, Aug 20th 2021 at 5:45PM

Maintaining the incredible 100% career strike rate for both group and lead singer, The Killers' seventh studio album Pressure Machine duly becomes their seventh No.1 as it debuts with style at the top of the charts. After topping the 50,000 mark with the first week sale of their last two albums, the American group experience a halving of demand for their latest work, but the 25,110 sale of Pressure Machine is still a comfortable 150% more than its nearest ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021