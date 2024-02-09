Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: The Last Dinner Party's No.1 debut tops 30,000 sales

by Alan Jones
Friday, Feb 9th 2024 at 6:00PM

Eleven different albums by male acts have topped the charts in the last 11 weeks – but that sequence comes to a screeching halt this week with the enthronement of Prelude To Ecstasy, the introductory album by London indie rock quintet, The Last Dinner Party.

Prelude To Ecstasy secures first week consumption of 32,846 units (10,981 CDs, 14,058 vinyl albums, 1,852 cassettes, 1,252 digital downloads, 4,703 sales-equivalent streams). That is the highest first week tally for a No.1 debut ...

