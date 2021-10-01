Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: The Lathums arrive at No.1 with major label debut

by James Masterton
Friday, Oct 1st 2021 at 5:58PM

In July 2020 The Lathums conducted an intensive social media campaign in an attempt to propel their debut EP into the Top 10, only to see The Memories We Make stall at No.14. Call this delayed gratification then as just over a year later their appeal has grown to the extent that the group’s first full-length album How Beautiful Life Can Be debuts comfortably at No.1. The Wigan-based foursome accumulated 16,341 sales in total, their physical take of 14,028 easily ...

