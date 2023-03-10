Less than 18 months after their debut full-length album topped the chart, The Lathums return to pole position with the follow-up, From Nothing To A Little Bit More.
Its opening frame of 17,937 sales (8,881 CDs, 5,149 vinyl albums, 1,642 cassettes, 1,218 digital downloads and 1,047 sales-equivalent streams) is 9.77% above first week consumption of 16,341 units of their September 2021 debut, How Beautiful Life Can Be, which has gone on to sell 47,205 copies. Prior to that album, ...
