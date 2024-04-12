The Libertines’ first album in more than eight years, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, is also their first No.1 for nearly 20 years, debuting atop the chart on first week consumption of 21,706 units (10,183 CDs, 8,601 vinyl albums, 370 cassettes, 1,371 digital downloads and 1,181 sales-equivalent streams).

The follow-up to Anthems For Doomed Youth – which debuted and peaked at No.3 (23,620 sales) in 2015 – it returns them to the top of the chart for the ...