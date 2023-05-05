Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: The Lottery Winners hit the jackpot with first No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 5th 2023 at 5:35PM

Up against new albums from four acts who have previously topped the chart, and without a Top 10 album to their credit hitherto, The Lottery Winners nevertheless hit the jackpot, and debut at No.1 with their fourth album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy.

It does so in style, with its first week consumption of 22,209 units (15,977 CDs, 2,764 vinyl albums, 718 cassettes, 2,489 digital downloads, 261 sales-equivalent streams) surpassing the combined to-date sales of their three previous albums – an eponymous ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023