Up against new albums from four acts who have previously topped the chart, and without a Top 10 album to their credit hitherto, The Lottery Winners nevertheless hit the jackpot, and debut at No.1 with their fourth album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy.

It does so in style, with its first week consumption of 22,209 units (15,977 CDs, 2,764 vinyl albums, 718 cassettes, 2,489 digital downloads, 261 sales-equivalent streams) surpassing the combined to-date sales of their three previous albums – an eponymous ...