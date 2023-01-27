They have never had a hit single but The Reytons’ third entry to the album chart in less than two years, What’s Rock And Roll?, becomes their first No.1, debuting at the summit on consumption of 12,252 units.

The proudly independent (‘No backing. No label. All Reytons’) quartet from South Yorkshire’s coronation – the first by an unsigned act since Central Cee’s 23 last March – follows the No.27 peak of their February 2021 EP, May Seriously Harm You ...