Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: The Reytons score first No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 27th 2023 at 5:20PM

They have never had a hit single but The Reytons’ third entry to the album chart in less than two years, What’s Rock And Roll?, becomes their first No.1, debuting at the summit on consumption of 12,252 units.

The proudly independent (‘No backing. No label. All Reytons’) quartet from South Yorkshire’s coronation – the first by an unsigned act since Central Cee’s 23 last March – follows the No.27 peak of their February 2021 EP, May Seriously Harm You ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023