Maintaining their near-flawless career record, The Script's career retrospective Tales From The Script - Greatest Hits flies effortlessly to the top of the charts. With a huge chart sale of 23,285 (fully 20,185 of these in physical formats) it takes the group to No.1 for the sixth time in their career, 2012 release Number 3 their only album not to reach the top. The Irish group's lifetime album sales in this country now total 3,554,974. their self-titled debut from ...