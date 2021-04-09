Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: The Snuts edge out Demi Lovato for No.1

by James Masterton
Friday, Apr 9th 2021 at 5:45PM

After a nervous end to the week, during which time they briefly surrendered the lead to Demi Lovato and after outright war threatened to break out between competing online fandoms, the relentless cheerleading of The Snuts paid off in the nick of time. By the small matter of just 272 sales the debut, WL, from the Scottish rockers is this week's No.1 album as they become the first act from north of the border to top the charts with their ...

