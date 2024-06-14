New releases from Bon Jovi and Charli XCX both took turns at No.1 in sales flashes but neither had the legs to prevent The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) from topping the chart for the third time in a row, and sixth time in eight weeks for Taylor Swift.

Now the longest-running No.1 of her career – relegating five-week topper Midnights to second place in her canon – TTPD increased consumption by 46.73% to 35,941 units (17,136 CDs, 1,481 vinyl albums, ...