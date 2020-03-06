These are large shoes to fill, so let's start walking... Its sales down by a statistically insignificant 0.5% at 63,966 (including 58,230 sales-equivalent streams), Blinding Lights by The Weeknd maintains a comfortable lead at the top of the singles chart, its second in a row and fourth in total, edging past Own It to become the longest-running No.1 single of the year to date.

Roses by Saint Jhn continues the steady climb it has enjoyed since the very start ...