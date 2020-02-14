Blinding Lights continues to shine for The Weeknd, enjoying an easy second week atop the chart, with consumption up for the seventh straight frame at 64,954 units (including 57,534 from sales-equivalent streams).
Appropriately arriving in the Top 10 on Valentine’s Day, Roses makes a double-digit ascent for the fourth week in a row, for SAINt JHN, exploding 21-8 (31,856 sales). It is the only new arrival in the top tier, replacing Arizona Zervas’ Roxanne, which dips 9-33 (15,236 sales) after ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now