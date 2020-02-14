Blinding Lights continues to shine for The Weeknd, enjoying an easy second week atop the chart, with consumption up for the seventh straight frame at 64,954 units (including 57,534 from sales-equivalent streams).

Appropriately arriving in the Top 10 on Valentine’s Day, Roses makes a double-digit ascent for the fourth week in a row, for SAINt JHN, exploding 21-8 (31,856 sales). It is the only new arrival in the top tier, replacing Arizona Zervas’ Roxanne, which dips 9-33 (15,236 sales) after ...