Scurrying up to the top of the chart in time for the weekend, Hurry Up Tomorrow debuts at No.1 for The Weeknd, becoming his fourth No.1 and seventh Top 10 album.

Logging first week consumption of 33,694 units (7,430 CDs, 6,618 vinyl albums, 153 cassettes, 2,509 digital downloads and 16,984 sales-equivalent streams), its opening frame is 62.57% higher than the 20,726 tally posted by The Weeknd’s last album, Dawn FM, when it debuted at No.1 on digital sales alone ...