British music lovers continue to be dazzled by the Blinding Lights of The Weeknd as the Canadian’s smash hit single notches up a third straight and fifth in total week at the very top of the charts. The track’s sales this week were down 5.3% at 60,545 including 55,365 from sales-equivalent streams.

It takes the track’s cumulative total to 666,779 chart sales, and while there is little doubt this figure will continue to tick upwards for some time to ...