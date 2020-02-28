First No.1 a fortnight ago – two days before his 30th birthday – The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights was dethroned last week by Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme, No Time To Die, but now returns to the summit on consumption of 64,302 units (including 58,596 from sales-equivalent streams). Blinding Lights is taken from The Weeknd’s imminent (March 20) album, After Hours, from which the title track is the highest of eleven new entries this week, debuting at No.20 (22,295 sales) to ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now