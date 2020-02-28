First No.1 a fortnight ago – two days before his 30th birthday – The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights was dethroned last week by Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme, No Time To Die, but now returns to the summit on consumption of 64,302 units (including 58,596 from sales-equivalent streams). Blinding Lights is taken from The Weeknd’s imminent (March 20) album, After Hours, from which the title track is the highest of eleven new entries this week, debuting at No.20 (22,295 sales) to ...