Sometimes you make your own luck. After just one week on accelerated decline, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd earns itself an unprecedented instantaneous automatic reset. With its streams boosted back to full sales value, the long-running hit single hurdles back to the top of the singles chart once more. It's chart sale of 69,595 (of which 61,479 are sales-equivalent streams) is the highest of the six weeks it has spent at No.1 so far. With this second yo-yo back to ...
