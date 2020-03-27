The Covid-19 crisis continues to have a huge market impact. Artist album sales slump another 4.7% week on week to 1,484,482. Physical sales are down a big 40.9% with just 154,478 discs passing across the counter last week. It means that digital sales account for a whopping 84.85% of the total.

The compilations sector takes even bigger hits, down 18.2% week on week to 84,085. Just 40,466 physical compilation albums were sold last week, below 50% of the total ...