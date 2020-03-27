The Covid-19 crisis continues to have a huge market impact. Artist album sales slump another 4.7% week on week to 1,484,482. Physical sales are down a big 40.9% with just 154,478 discs passing across the counter last week. It means that digital sales account for a whopping 84.85% of the total.
The compilations sector takes even bigger hits, down 18.2% week on week to 84,085. Just 40,466 physical compilation albums were sold last week, below 50% of the total ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now