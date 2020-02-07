When Blinding Lights dipped 20-41 six weeks ago, with consumption down for the third week in a row, it seemed somewhat unlikely that it would make a spectacular recovery and become the very first No.1 for The Weeknd…but that is exactly what it has done, advancing to the summit this week on sales of 62,512 copies (including 53,686 from sales-equivalent streams).

With one of the more unusual chart trajectories of the 1,365 singles that have topped the chart, the track’s ...