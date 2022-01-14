Announced just 11 days ago (January 4) and released four days later, the first significant album of 2022 is the upbeat and somewhat retro Dawn FM, an immediate and substantial success for The Weeknd, debuting at No.1.

Released so suddenly that it has no physical element yet, the album cruises to the summit, with consumption of 20,726 units made up of digital sales of 1,259 copies, and sales-equivalent streams of 19,467 units.

The Weeknd’s six Top 10 album, and third ...