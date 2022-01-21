The Wombats pouch their first No.1 album with fifth release Fix Yourself, Not The World debuting atop the list on consumption of 13,812 units (5,997 CDs, 4,984 vinyl, 1,084 cassettes, 356 digital sales and 1,391 sales-equivalent streams).

The lowest tally for a No.1 for 17 weeks, it is nevertheless The Wombats’ largest first week sales since second album, This Modern Glitch, sold 23,357 copies debuting and peaking at No.3 in 2011, and is No.1 on all physical format charts. The ...