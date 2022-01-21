Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: The Wombats land first No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 21st 2022 at 5:51PM

The Wombats pouch their first No.1 album with fifth release Fix Yourself, Not The World debuting atop the list on consumption of 13,812 units (5,997 CDs, 4,984 vinyl, 1,084 cassettes, 356 digital sales and 1,391 sales-equivalent streams).

The lowest tally for a No.1 for 17 weeks, it is nevertheless The Wombats’ largest first week sales since second album, This Modern Glitch, sold 23,357 copies debuting and peaking at No.3 in 2011, and is No.1 on all physical format charts. The ...

