Charts analysis: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions rack up 10.7m streams at summit

by James Masterton
Friday, May 7th 2021 at 5:45PM

A narrow lead on first sales flashes eventually widened into a chasm, and it means that after a six-week climb Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions is by some distance the new No.1. The single almost doubles in consumption and posts 71,208 chart sales this week. 69,677 of these are from an astonishing 10.7m streams, notably well over 3m of them via video platforms. The all-star 'remix' version of the track accounts for fully 68% of Body’s overall consumption. ...

