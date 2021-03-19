Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Tom Grennan scores first chart-topping album

by James Masterton
Friday, Mar 19th 2021 at 5:46PM

Top 5 with his 2018 debut Lightning Matches, Tom Grennan this week betters that in some style as new album Evering Road debuts at the top. The 31st new No.1 album in succession, it chalks up 17,322 sales as one of three albums to reach five figures this week, that total including 12,722 in physical formats.

Home to his recent chart hits such as Commitment Issues and Pinging (6 Figures), Central Cee's debut mixtape Wild West made short work ...

